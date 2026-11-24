ABNA24 - US President Donald Trump published a post on Truth Social on November 21, 2026. In a collage, he placed a photograph of his trilateral meeting with the leaders of China and Russia in Shenzhen alongside a historical photograph of the 1943 Tehran Conference, captioning it: "Great Powers 1945, 2026."

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, responded directly to Trump's post, writing in a message: "Iran in 2026 is not the Iran of the 1943 Tehran Conference or the 1945 Yalta Conference. Likewise, America in 2026 is not the America of that era; it has become a country defeated, rather than victorious, in the war!"

The Iranian official stressed: "The world has changed; old photographs cannot turn the current world order back to the past!"

A notable point about Trump's post is his historical error: the photograph he shared was from the Tehran Conference (1943), not the Yalta Conference (1945). He apparently intended to compare the Shenzhen meeting with the Yalta Conference, having previously described the former as "bigger than Yalta," but chose the wrong photograph.

This mistake itself points to an attempt to restore lost credibility by invoking historical photographs, precisely what Major General Rezaei described when he said that "old photographs cannot turn the current world order back to the past."

The remarks by Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council about the United States as a defeated power are not merely a political statement; they represent a reassessment of a structural reality in international politics. The world order established at the Tehran (1943) and Yalta (1945) conferences, centered on the three major powers victorious in World War II, was built on America's position as a victorious power. Today, however, just as old photographs can no longer reflect the current world order, the United States is no longer the victorious power that once shaped and determined the global order. The fundamental question is: How did the United States, which emerged from the Cold War at the height of its status as a victor, reach a state of defeat and decline?

To understand this decline, it is necessary to examine America's failures in the post-Cold War era. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, the United States saw itself as the "sole superpower" and embarked on a project to shape a liberal world order under the banner of a new world order. In practice, however, this project suffered a series of setbacks.

The 2003 Iraq War, launched under the pretext of weapons of mass destruction and leading to an eight-year occupation, not only disrupted the regional order but also severely undermined America's moral and political legitimacy worldwide. Similarly, the war in Afghanistan, the longest in US history, ended with a chaotic withdrawal and the Taliban's return to power, demonstrating that overwhelming military power does not necessarily translate into political victory.

These failures came at a time when their economic and human costs were also deepening divisions within the United States.

American scholars have also analyzed this decline not as a sudden event, but as a structural process. In his book The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers, Paul Kennedy warned that the excessive expansion of strategic commitments drains the economic resources of major powers, a pattern that is clearly evident in the case of the United States as well. John Mearsheimer, from the perspective of offensive realism, argues that the American-led liberal order is doomed to fail because emerging powers inevitably move to oppose it. Francis Fukuyama, the American scholar who once spoke of the "End of History," later acknowledged that the projects of nation-building and promoting democracy in West Asia had failed. These admissions show that even the leading theorists of the American-led order are now speaking about its limitations.

A key point in Major General Rezaei's analysis is his comparison of the photograph from the Tehran Conference with the trilateral meeting of the leaders of the United States, China and Russia. In Tehran in 1943, the United States, alongside its allies, was designing the postwar order. However, at the 2026 trilateral meeting, the United States had to negotiate with China and Russia over the management of the world order, alongside two powers that Washington had for years described as "strategic rivals." This shift in position is itself indicative of the changes in America's global standing.

In May 2026, coinciding with the US-China summit in Beijing, Trump published a post on Truth Social that appeared to be an attempt to reject the characterization of the United States as a "declining country," but in practice amounted to an implicit acknowledgment of that very decline. He wrote that when Chinese President Xi Jinping "very elegantly" described the United States as a country in decline, he was referring to the "tremendous damage" the country had suffered during the four years of the Biden administration, adding that "he is absolutely right about that." Trump then sought to distinguish his own presidency from Biden's, claiming: "Two years ago, we really were a nation in decline ... But now America is the hottest country in the world."

This line of argument, regardless of claims about the restoration of American power, points precisely to what Major General Rezaei's analysis highlights: the US president has been compelled to acknowledge "decline" as an accepted reality in global discourse in order to defend his country, attributing it only to his domestic political rival. Accepting the very premise of decline, even in relative terms and as a diagnosis of damage, indicates that the United States is no longer the absolute "victor" of the Yalta era, which had no need to justify its position in the face of global rivals. In the same post, Trump expressed hope that relations with China would become "stronger and better than ever," a tone that suggests not the position of a victorious power asserting its superiority, but rather that of an actor compelled to manage relations with an emerging power.

Therefore, the "end of America's victorious era" is not merely a slogan, but a description of a structural reality. Although the United States still has the world's most powerful military, military might alone is no longer sufficient to shape the global order. Post-Cold War failures, the erosion of legitimacy, the emergence of new powers, and the inability to impose its will on powerful actors such as Iran are all regarded as signs of America's decline. In fact, the world order is moving from a "unipolar" to a "multipolar" system, and the United States is compelled to participate in this new order not as the "victor," but as one of its "players."



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