ABNA24 - Gaza’s death toll in 2025 was more than four times its prewar level, as Israel’s genocidal war continued to claim lives through bombardment, the destruction of healthcare and sanitation systems, and the spread of disease.

Palestinian Health Ministry Director General Munir al-Bursh said on Monday that 24,650 people died in Gaza in 2025, compared with 6,061 in 2022, before Israel launched its genocidal war on the besieged territory.

The figures cover all recorded deaths, including Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks and those who died from diseases, accidents and other causes.

The overall mortality rate also climbed sharply, from 2.8 deaths per 1,000 people in 2022 to 11.59 in 2025, reflecting the devastating toll of Israel’s war and the destruction of conditions essential to civilian survival.

Al-Bursh said determining the precise number of deaths caused by hunger, infections and disruptions to healthcare would require a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding each death.

His warning comes as damaged hospitals, severe shortages of medicines and limited medical supplies undermine the treatment of patients. Rising meningitis infections have added to the crisis, particularly threatening children already weakened by malnutrition.

Al-Bursh also warned that damaged sewage networks and disrupted wastewater treatment plants could allow sewage to contaminate drinking water, particularly during rainfall.

Al-Bursh urged the international community, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF to intervene urgently and facilitate deliveries of fuel and equipment to repair water and sanitation networks.

The director general also called for the restoration of desalination plants, the provision of water sterilization materials and hygiene supplies for displaced families, and urgent deliveries of medicines and laboratory equipment to hospitals.

Israel has repeatedly attacked Gaza’s hospitals and medical personnel over the past three years, killing at least 1,725 healthcare workers and leaving much of the enclave’s medical infrastructure crippled. Of Gaza’s 37 hospitals, only 20 remain partially operational, while the other 17 have been forced out of service.

Gaza’s media office has documented 793 Israeli attacks on healthcare facilities and services. A separate comprehensive report by Insecurity Insight, published last month on ReliefWeb, recorded at least 3,508 attacks on healthcare across the besieged territory between October 2023 and September 2026.



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