ABNA24 - At least 12 civilians were martyred and 47 wounded in Saudi airstrikes on four Yemeni provinces in 48 hours, Yemen's Health Ministry said, with the overall toll from recent attacks reaching 450 martyred and 971 wounded.

Yemen's Health Ministry said at least 12 civilians were martyred and 47 others wounded in Saudi airstrikes on Taiz, Saada, Hajjah and Sanaa provinces over the past 48 hours.

Three children were among the martyred, and three children and seven women were among the wounded, the ministry said, according to Al-Mayadeen.

The ministry said the toll from recent Saudi attacks on Yemen has reached 450 martyred and 971 wounded, more than 1,400 in total.

In a Saudi airstrike on a building belonging to the communications authority in Hodeidah province this morning, four people were martyred and 18 others were wounded.



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