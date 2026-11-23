ABNA24 - Israeli police arrested a 47-year-old Turkish tourist while she was at the Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Al-Quds, alleging that she had distributed money to worshipers and attempted to encourage them to express support for the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas.

According to Hebrew-language media reports, the arrest took place on Friday after the tourist was suspected of possessing and disseminating what Israeli police described as inciting materials, as well as attempting to influence worshipers inside the Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli police claimed that preliminary investigations found that the detainee had posted content on social media praising Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Authorities also alleged that she had ties to the Movement and had provided support for it.

Police confiscated the tourist’s mobile phone and backpack before taking her to the David Police Station in occupied Al-Quds, where she was questioned on suspicion of providing services or means for what authorities describe as “terrorist activity,” incitement to terrorism, and conduct deemed likely to disrupt public order.

The same sources indicated that police intend to bring the detainee before the Al-Quds Magistrate’s Court on Sunday and request an extension of her detention to allow for the continuation of the investigation and examination of the seized items.



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