ABNA24 - The director of Israel’s Damon Prison threatened to behead Palestinian female detainees and physically assaulted four of them after they refused to remove their hijabs during mandatory photography procedures, according to the Asra Media Office.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the office revealed serious reports of abuse, threats and violations of religious rights against Palestinian women held at the prison.

According to the statement, the prison director threatened to behead the detainees if they refused to remove their hijabs. He then beat three women and slapped a fourth during the same procedures.

The office also reported that the prison director stormed the women’s room while they were not wearing their hijabs, violating their privacy and religious rights during the compulsory photography process.

In another incident, a Palestinian detainee requested a replacement hijab after giving hers to another prisoner. However, prison authorities refused her request and forced her to enter the prison section without a head covering.

The Asra Media Office condemned the attacks and called for an immediate, independent investigation into the threats and assaults.

It demanded that the director of Damon Prison be held accountable and that prison authorities immediately stop forcing Palestinian female detainees to remove their hijabs during photography procedures.

The office also urged the International Committee of the Red Cross to intervene urgently to protect Palestinian women from ongoing violations inside Israeli prisons.

It called for measures to ensure the detainees’ safety and secure their release.



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