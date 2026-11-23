ABNA24 - The new headquarters of the Iraq-Iran Friendship Association has been inaugurated in the presence of Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad, with the aim of strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al Sadeq inaugurated the new headquarters of the Iraq-Iran Friendship Association on Saturday under the supervision of Iran’s Cultural Counsellor’s Office.

Al Sadeq said the inauguration of the new headquarters was a step toward strengthening social, economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

He expressed hope that the association’s activities would help consolidate ties between the peoples of Iraq and Iran and expand areas of mutual cooperation.

Mohammad al-Aktham, head of the Iraq-Iran Friendship Association, also stressed that the association operates in accordance with the laws of both countries and aims to build bridges of communication and friendship between the Iranian and Iraqi nations.

He added that the association had prepared a program for the next phase, comprising activities and projects in the economic, media, cultural and humanitarian fields to help strengthen cooperation and the exchange of experiences between the two countries.

Al-Aktham also said the association comprises several specialized committees, each responsible for implementing programs and activities in its respective field.

He called for broader participation in the association’s activities and cooperation with it to achieve its goals of developing cultural, social and humanitarian ties between the peoples of Iran and Iraq.





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