ABNA24 - Iran’s para taekwondo team has won two more gold medals at the World Championships, thanks to the outstanding performances of Maryam Abdollahpour and Amirmohammad Haghighatshenass.

The World Para Taekwondo Championships are underway in Muju, South Korea, with athletes from 62 countries taking part. Iran’s representatives have added two more gold medals to the country’s tally.

In the women’s under-57kg category, Iran’s Maryam Abdollahpour defeated Cardoso of Brazil in the final, winning in straight rounds to claim the gold medal.

In the men’s under-70kg category, Amirmohammad Haghighatshenass faced Garcia of Mexico in the final and secured a 2-1 victory on points after the rounds, bringing Iran its second gold medal of the day.

It is worth noting that Aylar Jami had previously won a gold medal and Zahra Rahimi a silver medal for Iran’s national team.



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