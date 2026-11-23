ABNA24 - Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Antoine Martin said inflation has continued accelerating since September, putting policymakers on alert for broader price pressures ahead of their December interest rate decision.

Swiss annual inflation reached 1.5% in October, up from 1% in September and above economists' expectations. The increase surprised the central bank, although inflation remains within its price stability range of 0% to 2%.

In an interview published Sunday by Le Matin Dimanche, Martin said the SNB was watching for second-round effects, in which higher prices feed into broader inflation through wages and other costs.

He said the December decision would depend on the bank's assessment of incoming economic and monetary data.

The SNB has kept its policy rate at zero, supported by its forecast for average inflation of just 0.7% in 2026. The recent acceleration has raised expectations of a possible December increase.

Economists surveyed recently expect the first rate hike in June 2027, followed by another only in late 2028. The European Central Bank, by contrast, has already raised rates twice as inflation pressures persist across the euro area.

Martin said Switzerland's inflation position remained different from other major currency areas, where price increases have exceeded 2%, partly reflecting higher energy costs.

The Swiss franc also remains a clear safe-haven currency, he said, despite exchange-rate swings. In real terms, the franc is close to its level against the euro five years ago.

He identified movements between the franc, dollar and euro as a principal risk to Switzerland's outlook.

Separately, Martin backed government proposals requiring UBS to fully capitalize its foreign subsidiaries, arguing that stronger capital buffers support lending during downturns.

The proposal has faced opposition from UBS, which says the requirements could undermine its competitiveness. Martin said any decision to relocate the bank's headquarters belonged to management, adding that Switzerland offered political stability, legal predictability and a skilled workforce.



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