ABNA24 - Spokesman for the Yemeni military said in a statement on Sunday that the total number of Saudi attacks against Yemen since the escalation of tensions began over the recent months has increased to 5,581 assaults.

According to the Yemeni Al-Masirah news channel, Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced: The Saudi enemy carried out 81 air and missile attacks on the capital (Sanaa) and the provinces of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Saada, Marib, Lahj, Al-Bayda and Al-Hodeidah in the past 24 hours.

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces added: The attacks by the Saudi enemy targeted civilian infrastructure, which resulted in casualties among civilians, including dead and wounded. F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets took off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, and the missile attacks also took place from the Najran region.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree continued: "The total number of air and missile attacks carried out by the Saudi-led coalition since the escalation of aggression against our country began has reached 5,581."



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