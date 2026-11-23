ABNA24 - Saudi forces struck a communications network in Taiz province and shelled Baqim district in Saada, martyring three people including a girl and wounding 16, among them three women and two African migrants.

Yemeni sources reported Saudi airstrikes and artillery attacks on Hodeidah and areas in Taiz and Saada provinces in northern Yemen.

Saudi Arabia targeted a communications network in the Jabal Matran area of Al-Muwasit district in Taiz province, Al-Masirah reported.

Yemen's Health Ministry said artillery attacks and shelling by Saudi forces on Baqim district in Saada province martyred three people, including a young girl, and wounded 16 others. Three women and two African migrants were among the wounded.



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