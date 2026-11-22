َABNA24 - The Imam ensured that Iran struggled on the right side of history, which is now influencing the course of regional and world history. This is already showing in new world developments. He managed to balance the traditional and modern, free of westernization. He encapsulated them in Persian and Islamic civilization, the wisdom of which is helping to face the challenges of humanity.

Introduction



The Imam developed a multifaceted and flexible model of sovereignty. It revolves around a new, original, and unique republican statecraft. It is multi-layered with different types of sovereignty over people, culture, religion, language, indigenous groups, food, water, intangible heritages, political system, democracy, and many other fields.



It diverges from the dominant western concept of sovereignty.



Western concept of sovereignty



Westphalian colonial order of 1648



The western concept of sovereignty is rooted in the Westphalian order (1648) that standardized colonialism and nation-state as the new norm of international law and order.

It had an earlier genesis in the 16th century when Britain and France facilitated the transition from feudalism to a new capitalist-nationalist order.



The rise of USA hegemony



After WWII the USA led in the establishment of the new UN system on its soil and as its main funder. As its imperial power matured its monopoly evolved into a hegemony, reinforced by the ownership of its dollar system. It equated its economic interests to the interests of international law and order. It manipulated law to show its commanding power and justify its ongoing regional wars with impunity.



USA’s ‘immutable’ sovereignty



The USA dictated the terms of its ‘immutable’ sovereignty and embellished it with western concepts of democracy, human rights, and other freedoms.



The UN conceived sovereignty in the non-neutral English and French languages, which reflected British and French colonialisms of the Westphalian order. These languages reinforce the enduring power of western sovereignty, which the USA bequeathed to the newly independent states as a thinking mechanism for ideological control and political rhetoric. This creates the illusion that the UN status quo is unchangeable and that it is the permanent feature of political life. Central to this ‘permanency’ is USA’s abusive veto power at the UNSC.

While the UN system overcentralized ‘indivisible’ legal power it devalued national political authority of member countries.



Iranian concept of sovereignty



The Imam contending with a 500-year-old toxic fossil



Against the historical backdrop of 500-year-old western sovereignty the Imam set about to create a new model of sovereignty, beyond formal legal sovereignty.

History placed the Imam as the master state-crafter of the Islamic Republic of Iran (1979-2026), in spite of the three imposed wars without a day of peace. He ensured active mass participation in the ongoing construction of a new model of sovereignty, free of neo-colonialism.



The invisible war against Iran



Since its birth the Islamic Republic faced ongoing military and economic wars for 47 years. Military wars are visible. The economic wars are invisible because they take place in cyberspace through sanctions, banks, dollar shortage, freezing Iranian sovereign assets, and inflation. They cause visible harms to real people’s health and livelihood. The Iranians are making great sacrifices to withstand the economic wars while preserving their human dignity. They are defending and asserting their sovereignty with feet-on-street. The people and sovereignty are dissolved into a single force.



Sacrifices



The sacrifices that Iranians make find their translation in the UNDP Report of 31 March 2026.



Iran’s GDP per capita has fallen from $8000 (2012) to $5000 (2024). In 2023 about 32.7-million (36.3%) people were living below the upper-middle-income international poverty line of $8.30 per day. An additional 3.5- to 4.1-million people could fall below this threshold and increase the rate to 41%. At the extreme poverty threshold of $3 per day the number of people living in extreme poverty was about 2.3-million in 2023. This could increase by a further 257000 to 304000. Food prices with food inflation reached about 57.9% in 2025.

And yet no one goes to bed hungry – thanks to their social solidarity, religious obligation, and communal spirit.



Popular mandate of NO SURRENDER



In spite of these social afflictions, the people of Iran during wintry Ramadan nights in 2026, with feet-on-street, gave their unanimous mandate to their government: NO SURRENDER. About 32.5-million women, men, and youth volunteered their services to fight the anticipated ground invasion of Iran by the USA/Israel armies. They still undergo military training in the Janfada or Sacrifice for Iran campaign.

Great steadfastness! Great combative spirit!



Iranian guts



Iran showed its guts in the military defeat of the Saddam/USA War (1980-88), the US/Israel War (June 2025), the USA/Israel war in the 40-Day War (2026). It continued constructing its model of sovereignty while fighting wars.

Iranians embody sovereignty – physically, mentally, spiritually.



Independence and identity



Iran has its own definition of independence and civilizational identity. It functions completely outside of neo-colonial framework. The 1979 Islamic Revolution marked not a discontinuity but a continuity of its Persian civilization and history, with an altered statecraft.



Fulfilling the basic international aspects of sovereignty



In spite of the ongoing war conditions, the model incorporated the basic international aspects of sovereignty from the Islamic perspective:

the state as the highest authority;

the attachment of the permanence of sovereignty to the state;

the universal applicability of law and authority to all persons within the state’s territory;

non-transferability, inalienability, and non-surrender of the state;

the exclusiveness of a single state; and

indivisibility of sovereignty.

The ‘all persons’ refers to citizens and non-citizens who are in the territory of a country at a given time. This is now an international principle of constitutional law, with an obligation of the state to protect ‘all persons’.



Institutionalization of the state



The elected Iranian government has created all the necessary institutions to manage the affairs of the state in the interests of the people, particularly, the poor and working classes. Some of the institutions were inherited from the old order, some reorganised, and some brand new – broadly, under legislative, executive, judicial, and religious branches. Religion distinguished the Islamic state from western secular states.



The right side of history



The Imam ensured that Iran struggled on the right side of history, which is now influencing the course of regional and world history. This is already showing in new world developments. He managed to balance the traditional and modern, free of westernization. He encapsulated them in Persian and Islamic civilization, the wisdom of which is helping to face the challenges of humanity.



He ensured that Islam is Iran’s right to its own social path of development, in terms of international law. Iran has positioned itself in the Global South on the side of justice, within international law and order.

(The Right Side of History: September 2026: www.Khamenei.ir)



The benefits of uncompromised sovereignty



Although Iran faces crippling sanctions to destroy its sovereignty it continues to aim for greater industrialisation, sustainable job creation, and wider distribution of wealth. It has invented smart low-cost indigenous aero-weapons and technology to circumvent sanctions and defeat the mighty USA army. It is consolidating local government power where it has created employment projects and provided economic stimuli. It has also created a value-adding supply chain of knowledge-based start-ups with focus on high-quality development on an industrial scale. These are only a few of the benefits of uncompromised sovereignty.



Iran has returned about 700 of its 13000 mines and mineral industries to an activity cycle with a comprehensive investor-friendly plan of action, with sanctions being one of the crippling factors. Small-scale mines and employment creation enjoy strategic priority.

The people of Iran have reinforced, under a resolute leadership, their independence and human dignity.



A pleasant surprise in the midst of war



Although Iran is a ‘middle power’ it ranks amongst China and Russia as a relatively major power. It earned its rank on the actual battlefield through guts and brains with proven mass support.

This triad of nations are in the forefront of restructuring geopolitics, geo-economics, energy power, military power, collective security, and the new international order, with sovereignty intact.



Next article: Why Imam Khamenei defended the sovereignty of Iran with his life?

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The purpose of the series of articles on the Imam is to explain the development of his character as being immersed in the development of the history of Iran. Its aim is simple truth from complex facts. It is the intersection of literary biography and scientific history.



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