AhlulBayt News Agency: The value of motherhood should be sought in the human beings they deliver to society and history. The greatness of Hazrat Umm al-Banin (s.a.) manifested in upbringing children who stood by their Imam at the most sensitive moment of history. Hazrat Abbas (a.s.) was that child upon whose loyalty and companionship Imam Hussain (a.s.) relied in Karbala, and this was the fruit of the upbringing of a great mother like Umm al-Banin (s.a.).