ABNA24 - Tens of thousands of Palestinians were able to perform the Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Al-Quds despite the Israeli security measures that restricted their access to the holy site.

According to the Islamic Awqaf Administration, tens of thousands of Muslim worshipers observed the Friday khutba (sermon) and prayer at the Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli occupation police reportedly prevented thousands of Muslim worshipers from entering the Mosque and many others from entering Al-Quds to observe the Friday khutba and prayer.

Meanwhile, many Jerusalemite men and women, who were barred from entering the Mosque, had to perform the Friday prayer in the holy city’s streets.



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