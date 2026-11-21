ABNA24 - Two Palestinian civilians were martyred and others were wounded in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Friday.

In central Gaza, a citizen was killed in an Israeli drone strike near the Farhoud rotary in the north of an-Nuseirat refugee camp.

Another civilian was killed and two others were injured in an Israeli drone strike near al-Manasra displacement camp and Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah.

In southern Gaza, a man was injured after a wall of his damaged home collapsed in al-Amal neighborhood of Khan Yunis.

Additionally, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, and drone overflights, was reported in different areas of Gaza.



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