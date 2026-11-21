ABNA24 - Continuing its efforts to disseminate the scholarly and intellectual heritage of seminary scholars, the Holy Alawi Shrine distributed Allama Naini’s 40-volume encyclopedia to the offices of senior religious authorities, public libraries, and academic, research, and cultural centers.

Sayyid Naba Hammami, a member of the Alawi Association for Islamic Research and Studies, told the Shrine’s News Center:

“​​A delegation of servants from the Association’s Department of Intellectual Affairs took part in this initiative in cooperation with the Media Department, distributing copies of the encyclopedia. This scholarly, documented collection includes Allama Naini’s writings, scholarly reports by his students, and research and papers presented by researchers who participated in a conference organized by the Holy Alawi Shrine in cooperation with the Holy Husayni Shrine and the administration of the seminaries in the city of Qom.”

He explained that the distribution of the encyclopedia forms part of the Holy Alawi Shrine’s intellectual activities. It reflects the Shrine’s commitment to making scholarly and research achievements available to relevant institutions and centers, and to enabling researchers and those interested in academic and cultural fields to benefit from these works.

He added:

“This encyclopedia, which includes writings, scholarly reports, and academic research, represents an intellectual effort to document Allama Naini’s scholarly heritage and explain his academic standing. It also provides valuable scholarly resources for researchers and students of religious studies.”

This initiative continues the Holy Alawi Shrine’s efforts to support scholarly and cultural activity and strengthen ties with seminary and research institutions. It also contributes to preserving scholarly heritage and making it accessible to researchers and future generations.



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