ABNA24 - The holy city of Karbala has witnessed the arrival of large numbers of visitors, who have come to observe the eve of Friday at the shrines of Imam al-Husayn and his brother, Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them both).

Karbala welcomes these visitors—who arrive to visit the two holy shrines—as they manifest their devotion to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

The al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has prepared a comprehensive plan to address the needs of the visitors and provide them with the best possible services.



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