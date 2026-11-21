ABNA24 - Core inflation in Japan soared to a fresh high in 2026, coming in at 2.2% in October as higher energy costs and their knock-on effects pushed up prices in the wider economy.

Core inflation, which strips out prices of food, was lower than the 2.3% expected by Reuters-polled economists, but was higher than the 2.1% in prior month.Headline inflation came in at 2.3% compared with September’s 2.1%, while the so-called “core-core” inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food and energy, dipped slightly to 2.2% from 2.4% in the month before, government data released on Friday showed.

Energy subsidies for households expired in September, exposing consumers to higher prices brought about by the war on Iran. Energy prices climbed 2.2% in October, a sharp spike from the 0.6% decline in September. Gas prices jumped 5.8% compared to the 2.4% rise the month before.Fuel, light and water charges also saw a considerable acceleration, increasing 3.4% compared to last month’s 0.8%.Following the release, the Nikkei 225 index was down 2.1%, while the 10-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 2.805%.

Japan has reportedly approved reintroduction of energy subsidies in December to stave off higher imported energy prices as higher prices crimp growth, hitting consumption and net exports.The October inflation reading is likely to push the Bank of Japan toward another rate hike in December, despite an unexpected contraction in economic growth in the third quarter. Data from LSEG indicates that there is a 72% chance of a 25 basis point hike from the Bank of Japan.

On Wednesday, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda told parliament that the central bank was also “mindful” of the weak yen and rising crude prices, saying that these could hurt ⁠households’ real income and weigh on consumption more than expected.The yen marginally strengthened to trade at 159.59 against the dollar after the data release.

Japan’s inflation is likely to still stay above 2% for the rest of 2026 and into the first quarter of 2027, according to Ma Tieying, senior economist at DBS Group Research.She pointed out that while higher energy prices and yen weakness have contributed to headline inflation, the recent upturn is also supported by domestic factors.“Wage growth has remained above 3% for nine consecutive months, pointing to a broader pickup in underlying inflation as stronger wage gains feed through to services prices and household spending. This suggests a more durable wage–price cycle is taking hold,” she added.Ma expects the BOJ to raise rates in its December meeting, then twice more in 2027, bringing its terminal rate to 2%.



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