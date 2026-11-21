ABNA24 - German producer prices increased at the fastest pace in more than three years in October on rising energy and intermediate goods prices, the country's statistical office said Friday.Producer prices grew 8.1% year-on-year in October, marking the strongest growth since February 2023. Economists had forecast prices to climb 7.2% after posting an annual growth of 6.7% in September, DPA news agency reported.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 1.4% compared to economists' forecast of 0.9%.The annual increase in producer prices was primarily due to an 18.7% surge in energy prices.

The prices of intermediate goods also increased substantially, up by 6.8%.Capital goods prices climbed 2.4% and durable consumer goods moved up 2.3% from a year earlier. By contrast, lower prices were registered for non-durable consumer goods, which fell 1.3%.When energy prices are excluded, producer prices rose by 3.6% from last year and were up 0.3% compared with September.



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