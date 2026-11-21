ABNA24 - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers over Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

His call in an Arabic-language post on X on Thursday came as a renewed Israeli ground onslaught in the central part of the besieged territory displaced more than 6,000 Palestinians in a single day.

Araghchi described the ongoing genocide, forced displacement and denial of humanitarian assistance in Gaza as “a stain on humanity’s conscience,” urging immediate international action to lift the Israeli siege and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.

“I have asked the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to convene an emergency meeting of foreign ministers,” he said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry separately issued a statement strongly condemning Israel’s continued crimes against Palestinians, particularly in Gaza, and stressing the need for urgent and effective international action to stop the genocide and bring those responsible to justice.

The ministry also condemned Israeli occupation forces’ crimes and attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including the latest arson attack on al-Ihsan Mosque.

It said Israeli forces have launched their latest invasion of central Gaza at a time when the territory has been reduced to rubble by extensive bombardment and displaced Palestinians are struggling to survive harsh winter conditions without even having access to tents to protect themselves from the cold and rain.

“While Gaza has been turned into piles of rubble as a result of extensive bombardments, and displaced people are deprived even of access to tents to protect themselves from the cold and rain, Israeli military forces are attacking central Gaza in an attempt to intensify killings, genocide and the massacre of more people,” the statement said.

The ministry blamed the continued international inaction, particularly pressure exerted by the United States on international institutions, for emboldening Israel and enabling its persistent violations of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories.

It also held Washington and other supporters of Israel politically and legally responsible for the continuation of the crimes, specifically naming Germany, which it described as the regime’s second-largest arms supplier, as well as Britain, France and Canada.

“These countries, which have failed to oppose the crimes of the occupying regime and have not taken appropriate measures to intervene and punish it, are partners in the crimes committed in Gaza,” the statement said.

The ministry further stressed that all parties involved in the October 10, 2025, ceasefire agreement reached in Sharm el-Sheikh bear direct responsibility for ensuring an end to Israeli violations.

It called on governments, the United Nations and international institutions to fulfil their obligations to protect Palestinians and support their right to self-determination and liberation from occupation, apartheid and colonialism.

Under international law, particularly the Genocide Convention and the four Geneva Conventions of 1949, all countries are obligated to take action to prevent and stop genocide and war crimes, it said.

The statement also condemned persistent US interference in efforts to pursue Israeli officials for international crimes, particularly through pressure on judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

It called on all countries to fulfil their responsibility to prosecute and punish Israeli leaders for committing international crimes.

Reaffirming Iran’s comprehensive support for the Palestinian people until they achieve self-determination and establish an independent Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital, the Foreign Ministry urged the OIC and Muslim countries to take immediate action.

It called for the full use of the organization's capacities and other international institutions to confront and halt the genocide of Palestinians.

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