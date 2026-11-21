ABNA24 - The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) issued a statement on Thursday condemning the Zionist occupation forces' escalation of aggressive raids across the occupied Gaza Strip, which resulted in the deaths of seven Palestinians and the destruction of multiple homes.

The movement described the attacks as a flagrant violation of the existing ceasefire agreement and an escalation of the crime of genocide committed by the Zionist regime against civilians.

According to the statement, the relentless killings, home demolitions, and continued encroachment into residential neighborhoods have led to further displacement and terrorized families amid an unprecedented, systematically caused humanitarian catastrophe.

Hamas characterized these actions as compound war crimes that demand urgent international action to hold the perpetrators accountable under international law and conventions.

The movement renewed its call for mediators and guarantors of the ceasefire agreement to fulfill their commitments and compel the Zionist entity to halt its aggression and violations.

Hamas also urged the "Board of Peace" to end its policy of ignoring these violations, explicitly condemn the actions, and assert the Zionist regime's full responsibility for obstructing the implementation of the agreement and exacerbating the catastrophic humanitarian consequences in Gaza.

The Gaza Strip has remained under a strict and illegal blockade by the Zionist regime since 2007. In October 2023, the Zionist regime launched a genocidal war against the Palestinian people in the enclave, resulting in the deaths of over 70 thousands of civilians, the mass displacement of the population, and the systematic destruction of residential and medical infrastructure.

To halt the bombardment and address the severe humanitarian crisis, a ceasefire agreement was brokered by regional mediators.

The truce mandated an immediate cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of occupation forces from densely populated residential areas, and the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid.

However, the Zionist occupation forces have repeatedly violated the terms of the agreement through continued ground incursions, aerial strikes, and the expansion of restricted military zones, exacerbating the catastrophic conditions for the besieged population.



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