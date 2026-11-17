ABNA24 - The 30th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) concluded in Islamabad with the adoption of a final communiqué in which member states expressed support for Iran’s initiative.

In one of the communiqué’s provisions, ECO member states voiced concern over the regional security situation following the U.S. and Israeli military aggression against Iran. They also endorsed Iran’s latest initiative to end the war, expressing support for diplomatic engagement and the mediation efforts of Pakistan and Qatar.

Iran had previously submitted a proposal, known as its “two-day initiative,” through mediators as part of its diplomatic efforts to bring the war to an end. The proposal includes seven conditions and demands put forward by the Islamic Republic, along with practical measures aimed at establishing lasting peace and stability in the region.

Elsewhere in the communiqué, ECO member states underscored Iran’s position as one of the organization’s founding members and highlighted its important role and effective participation in advancing the organization’s objectives.



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