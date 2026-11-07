Analysis / GOP Defeat: Iran War Takes Its Toll on Republicans and Trump

ABNA24 - The American midterm vote came to a close with a decisive defeat for Republicans and, indeed, Trump. The elections unfolded as the foreign policy of Donald Trump's administration, particularly the war with Iran, had become one of the key issues shaping the US political and economic climate.

Many pre-election polls showed that the war with Iran was unpopular among Americans. Trump himself acknowledged that the failure in the Iran war was a major factor in the election outcome. Trump said the war with Iran had affected Republican candidates.

"I think part of it had to do with Iran, but at the same time people understood the importance of what I did with Iran," he said.

The war that Trump's administration likely launched calculating military superiority and the possibility of a swift and stunning victory gradually produced consequences that extended beyond the battlefield and reached directly into the economic lives of American citizens, manifesting in declining public satisfaction with the administration's performance and ultimately in voters' electoral behavior. For this reason, the midterm results can be assessed as a sign of the rising political cost of Trump's military decisions and the weakening of the Republican Party's position.

Reports from preliminary election results suggest that Democrats secured victories in several key races, and Republicans lost part of their electoral standing.

Roy Cooper's victory in North Carolina and Democrats' retention of seats in Georgia and New Hampshire were among the significant results of these races. The significance of these developments deepens when considering that some of these contests took place in states where Trump and Republicans had previously enjoyed considerable electoral advantage. This demonstrates that dissatisfaction with the administration's performance has been able to spread beyond the Democrats' traditional base.

While final vote counting is still underway, NBC has projected that Trump's party will experience its heaviest defeat in the House of Representatives. According to votes counted so far, Democrats have won 208 seats and Republicans 114 in the House.

According to this report, Democrats will secure 244 seats in the House of Representatives. Any party that wins 218 seats will control the House. In the Senate, Republicans are also losing their majority.

Here is the central question: How did the Iran war become one of the key factors driving such a shift?

The answer lies in the bond between international security and the American domestic economy. The Trump administration may have assumed that the war's consequences would remain confined to the geographic boundaries of West Asia, but the importance of the Strait of Hormuz and its role in global energy transit made it impossible to contain the conflict's fallout.

The Strait of Hormuz is not merely a maritime passage in the Persian Gulf but one of the most vital arteries for the transfer of oil and energy products in the global economy. Any disruption to traffic through this waterway, even if limited to a specific time frame, can shift market expectations, drive up shipping and insurance costs, and put pressure on energy prices.

Under such circumstances, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and disruption to energy flows produced consequences extending well beyond the region.

The US, despite its domestic energy production capacity, is not immune to global market shifts. Gasoline and diesel prices in the country depend on multiple factors, including global oil prices, refining costs, transportation, and supply and demand conditions.

Therefore, rising risk in one of the world's most critical energy transit corridors can drive up fuel costs in the US domestic market.

It must be acknowledged that the significance of this issue for the Trump administration lay in the fact that energy price increases occurred at a time when a substantial portion of American society was still grappling with cost-of-living pressures.

For American households, rising gasoline prices are not merely an economic indicator but mean higher costs for commuting, goods and services transportation, and in some cases, higher prices for other products. This matters especially for low-income and middle-class families who spend a large share of their income on essential expenses.

In effect, a war that the US government may have viewed as an action to ensure security or achieve strategic objectives manifested in citizens' daily lives as rising costs. This very gap between the administration's foreign policy justifications and people's economic experience paved the way for political discontent.

It is noteworthy that a joint Reuters/Ipsos poll in mid-October also offered a clear picture of this situation. According to the survey results, only 34 percent of Americans supported US military strikes on Iran, and 54 percent believed the action was not worth its costs. These figures showed that the Trump administration not only faced difficulty persuading public opinion about the necessity of war but also confronted serious questions in explaining its achievements.

In such an environment, the war issue morphed from a specialized foreign policy matter into a yardstick for evaluating the president's performance. Voters could ask: if the goal of the war was to enhance US security and secure citizens' interests, why have economic costs risen and why is there no clear horizon for ending the conflict?

But another key point was the war's linkage to Trump's other economic policies. Trade tariffs, economic disputes with foreign partners, and concerns about rising commodity prices had already weighed on the public mood before the election.

Thus, the Iran war was not merely one factor of discontent alongside others, it triggered a eruption of a cluster of economic anxieties that collectively weakened the Republican Party's electoral standing.

Reuters' reporting on exit polls also showed that a large segment of voters believed Trump's policies, including the Iran war and trade tariffs, had contributed to making their economic conditions harder.

On the other hand, Trump's declining popularity and falling electoral support among groups such as young people, Latino voters, and some rural residents signaled the widening scope of discontent.

This matters because Trump's past electoral victory rested in part on his ability to attract voters who had distanced themselves from traditional politicians and trusted his economic promises and his "America First" slogan. Now, part of that social capital has been called into question.

Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz carries strategic significance. With the onset of the American-Israeli aggression, Tehran blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a decision whose consequences were not confined to the military arena but became one of the variables shaping the global energy market.

From this perspective, the Strait of Hormuz is an example of geography transformed into a lever of political and economic influence. The consequences of disruption along this route demonstrated that security developments in the Persian Gulf can rapidly transmit to global markets, and rising fuel prices became one of the main reasons for the GOP's defeat.

With Democrats victorious in Congress, both the Senate and House, , the Trump administration will face greater constraints and oversight in advancing its budgetary, economic, and military agenda. Congressional committees can demand accountability over war costs, the administration's decision-making process, the extent of damages, and the true objectives of military operations. Moreover, approving new appropriations to continue military operations may become a contentious issue.

In general, this election can be seen as an example of the return of foreign policy consequences to the American domestic political arena. The Iran war was not merely a military or diplomatic challenge for Trump; it became an economic and electoral liability that cast doubt on his promises to improve Americans' lives, and as US media wryly put it: Trump wanted regime change in Iran, but Iran made regime change happen in America.



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