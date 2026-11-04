Gaza warns of flood risks in displacement camps as winter storms approach

ABNA24 - Gaza’s competent authorities have warned that displacement camps and shelters are at risk of flooding as winter storms are expected to hit the region soon.

Thousands of displaced families face severe risks as harsh winter conditions approach, with their worn tents pitched in low-lying, flood-prone areas and along exposed coastal lines, according to officials in Gaza.

Meanwhile, displaced families already face severe shortages of shelter and heating supplies as winter sets in, while damage to infrastructure from the Israeli aggression has left local authorities virtually unable to respond to emergencies.

For its part, the winter emergency committee in Gaza has warned of escalating risks as the winter season approaches, saying that around 7,800 tents are located in hazardous areas and require urgent relocation to safer sites, while roughly 200,000 dilapidated tents are sheltering hundreds of thousands of displaced people.

The committee also warned that around 2,000 structurally damaged buildings are at risk of collapse during upcoming storms as many families remain forced to shelter in destroyed and unsafe structures.



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