Supreme Religious Authority representative stresses importance of Quranic contemplation

ABNA24 - The representative of the Supreme Religious Authority emphasized the importance of consolidating the approach of Quranic contemplation among Quran bearers, moving beyond mere memorization and recitation to comprehending the verses, reflecting on their meanings, and acting upon their contents, thereby contributing to the development of a conscious Quranic personality. This came during his reception of the participants in the Quranic contemplation course comprising representatives of holy shrines and sanctuaries in Iraq, which was organized by the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine in the Iranian city of Qom.

The representative of the Supreme Religious Authority stated that: "Embarking on contemplation should begin with solidifying divine doctrine and reflecting upon the power of Almighty Allah," explaining that "the supplications handed down from the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) contain profound concepts demonstrating the greatness and power of the Creator, including supplications that address the creation of night and day and the distinction between them by His Almighty power."

He pointed out that: "Contemplation represents a essential phase prior to practical application," calling for "the establishment of an integrated curriculum for Quran bearers that includes progressive levels of understanding, contemplation, and application tailored to the scientific and cognitive stages of the participants, spanning from primary and secondary levels up to the university level."

He added that: "The focus on Quranic competitions, memorization, and recitation should be paired with according equal importance to contemplation and application," noting "the necessity of training instructors and establishing specialized circles and courses inside and outside Iraq to qualify Quran bearers and enable them to understand its meanings and abide by its teachings."

He went on to say that: "The fundamental goal of these efforts is to transition the Quran from memorization and recitation into conscious contemplation and practical application in daily life."



/129