Video: Death gives notice before its arrival

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a moral anecdote, a man asks the Angel of Death to warn him before his death arrives so that he is not caught off guard. The Angel of Death agrees; but when he returns to take the man's life, the man protests against his promise. The Angel of Death replies that he had seen the signs many times: his hair had turned white, his loved ones had passed away, and the passage of time had given notice of the approaching end; but he had ignored these warnings.