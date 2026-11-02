Haredi protests over military conscription trigger clashes with Israeli forces

ABNA24 - Tensions over military conscription have once again sparked street unrest and violent clashes between Haredi Jews and Israeli forces in the occupied territories.

The occupied city of al-Quds and Beit Shemesh witnessed clashes between groups of Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) Jews and Israeli forces on Sunday night.

The demonstrations, reportedly attended by hundreds of people, were held in protest against the arrest of military deserters. According to the report, protesters clashed with Israeli forces, threw stones at officers and attempted to damage the entrance to a police station in al-Quds.

In recent years, the issue of exempting Haredi Jews from military service, or their refusal to enlist, has been one of the main political and social challenges in the occupied territories. Observers say the issue has also placed additional pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu.



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