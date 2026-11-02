Sanaa reported Saudi regime forces carried out 75 attacks on Yemen in 24 hours

ABNA24 - Sanaa armed forces’ spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Yahya Sarie, announced that Saudi warplanes had carried out 75 airstrikes and missile attacks over the past 24 hours in Yemen

In a statement, the spokesman affirmed that the strikes targeted civilian sites in the provinces of Saada, Taiz, Amran, Ibb, Dhamar, Lahj, Hodeida and Jawf.

He said the attacks involved F-15 and Typhoon aircraft that took off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases, in addition to missile shelling from Jizan.

Brig. Gen. Sarie added that the attacks had resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, bringing the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks on Yemen since the escalation began to 3,830.



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