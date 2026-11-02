Eight Palestinians martyred in fresh Israeli attacks across Gaza

ABNA24 - Eight Palestinian civilians were martyred and others were injured in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, while another one died of injuries sustained recently.

According to media sources, an Israeli drone strike targeted a gathering of civilians near Cairo School in Gaza City’s al-Rimal neighborhood, killing three people, including a father and his child, and wounding six others, some critically.

Five people were also killed and several others were injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting police personnel while they were carrying out their duties in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Another citizen died today from injuries sustained a few days ago when Israeli forces opened fire in the village of al-Masdar, central Gaza.

Additionally, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in different areas of Gaza.

In another context, the Gaza Rights Center (GRC) has warned of “an increasing risk of forced displacement across the Gaza Strip as the Israeli occupation army is expanding military control and gradually shifting the so-called “Yellow Line” westward towards residential areas and tent camps, reducing the space available to residents to roughly 15 percent of the enclave’s total land.”

“For over a year, the Israeli occupation forces have continuously expanded the so-called Yellow Line and created new buffer zones, part of a broader strategy aimed at seizing more lands in the Gaza Strip and forcing residents out of eastern and central districts to depopulate those areas,” GRC said in a recent report.



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