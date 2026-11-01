Gaza reports six killed and 26 injured in 48 hours amid Israeli ceasefire violations

ABNA24 - The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Saturday that six people were killed and 26 injured across the Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours as a result of the ongoing Israeli ceasefire violations.

In a press statement, the ministry said that four of the fatalities were newly reported deaths, while two others died from wounds sustained in previous attacks.

The ministry added that the death toll since the ceasefire on October 11, 2025, has risen to 1,580, while the number of injured has reached 5,711. It also reported the recovery of the bodies of 845 victims.

According to the report, the cumulative toll of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 74,594 killed and 175,834 injured.

The ministry also noted that 18 additional fatalities were added to the cumulative record after their data was completed and officially verified by the Martyrs Verification Committee since the last update on October 24.



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