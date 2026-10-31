Iran warns new US military adventurism could expand the geography of war

ABNA24 - Issuing stark warning to the United States, a spokesman for the Iranian Army has said that the Army forces are precisely monitoring the US movements in the region.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Iran’s Army Spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia emphasized that any new US military adventurism in the region could expand scope of war.

“Embark on an adventure; we are expanding the geography of war,” General Akraminia underlined.

End of any new US war would not be in Washington's hands, he said, stressing, “Should the US president, swayed by the threats and inducements of the Zionists, embark on yet another act of adventurism in the region, the flames of war will undoubtedly spread across a much wider geographical area and bringing that war to an end will no longer be in Washington’s hands.”

Given the US President’s dark track record of betraying diplomacy, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, remaining distrustful of and indifferent to the adversary’s actions, is ceaselessly enhancing its combat readiness, the spokesman reiterated.