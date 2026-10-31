Al-Abbas Shrine begins crafting the golden gate of Al-Muhsin (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Department for the Manufacture of Shrines’ Grids and Doors at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has commenced the creation of the golden gate of Al-Muhsin (peace be upon him).

Sayed Karrar Ali Karim, head of the Engraving Division within the department, stated: "The department’s technical staff have begun crafting this holy gate with a high degree of skill and precision. Once completed, it will be installed within the sanctuary of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him)—specifically opposite the 'Imam Sahib al-Zaman' (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance) gate."

He added: "The holy gate is constructed from copper, which will subsequently be plated with pure gold. Currently, the intricate floral patterns and ornamental designs are being meticulously hand-hammered onto the surface to ensure the door appears in its most magnificent form."



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