Netherlands withdraws from Eurovision 2027 over Israel’s participation

ABNA24 - The Dutch public broadcasting organization NPO announced on Tuesday that the Netherlands will withdraw from the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest over Israel’s participation, marking another development in the growing boycott movement linked to the Gaza genocide.

NPO’s media director, Jurre Bosman, said Israel’s participation had long prompted mixed reactions within Dutch society and had become a source of controversy and division.

He explained that the decision was made following consultations with the board of broadcasting organizations.

The Dutch withdrawal comes amid mounting objections to Israel’s participation in the annual music competition over its genocidal campaign in Gaza on October 7, 2023.

Dutch broadcasters reverse earlier decision

AVROTROS, the broadcaster responsible for selecting the Dutch Eurovision entry and airing the competition, announced its withdrawal in August, saying that the event could no longer be considered neutral amid divisions surrounding the war in Gaza.

A month later, NPO intervened and announced that it would assume responsibility for the Netherlands’ participation in the contest and its broadcast.

However, the organization subsequently reversed its position and decided to withdraw from the 2027 edition.

NPO Chief Executive Officer Jet de Ranitz acknowledged that the decision would disappoint many Eurovision fans in the Netherlands, while confirming that the competition would continue to be broadcast on Dutch public television.

Boycott calls spread across Europe

In August, Eurovision organizers announced that countries involved in armed conflicts would not be permitted to host the event.

However, the decision did not prevent growing calls for boycotts and withdrawals in protest of Israel’s participation.

Ireland had previously announced that it would not participate in the competition, while the head of Spain’s public broadcaster expressed support for a boycott.

Earlier this month, the Czech public broadcaster also announced its withdrawal, citing budget constraints.

Gaza genocide fuels controversy over Israel’s participation

The controversy surrounding Israel’s participation comes amid the continuing humanitarian consequences of its military campaign in Gaza, which began in October 2023.

Israeli authorities have faced accusations of genocide and other serious violations of international law, including unlawful killings, restrictions on food supplies, widespread destruction, forced displacement, and arbitrary detention.

The International Court of Justice has issued provisional measures requiring Israel to prevent acts prohibited under the Genocide Convention and facilitate humanitarian assistance. The court has not issued a final ruling on the genocide reports.

According to the figures cited in the report, more than 250,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured during the war, most of them women and children. More than 11,000 people are also reported missing.

The genocidal campaign has displaced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, caused severe food shortages and famine-related deaths, particularly among children, and left extensive destruction across Gaza’s cities and communities.



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