Hamas welcomes UN report documenting Israeli terrorist regime crimes in Gaza

ABNA24 - The Hamas Movement has welcomed the report published by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Israeli war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Monday, Hamas said that this UN report, which documented war crimes, crimes against humanity, and ongoing genocide against Palestinians, provided further evidence of the scale of these violations.

Hamas also said that the report confirms the continued impunity enjoyed by perpetrators of war crimes, adding that the documented atrocities reflect the Netanyahu government’s policies aimed at displacing the Palestinian people and uprooting them from their land.

Hamas stressed that the findings documented in the report expose the failure of the UN and the international community to uphold their legal and moral responsibilities, as well as their impotence to take measures to curb Israel’s ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people.

The Movement called on the UN and the international community to take serious steps to implement the report’s recommendations and adopt decisive measures to dismantle and end the occupation.

It also urged the UN and the international community to ensure legal accountability for perpetrators of crimes against the Palestinian people.

The report by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including east Jerusalem, examined Israeli violations since the start of the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023 up to September this year.

The Commission accused Israel of persisting in committing genocide in Gaza after last October’s US-brokered ceasefire in the enclave.

It said Israeli authorities had kept committing “genocidal acts with the genocidal intent to destroy, in whole or in part, the Palestinians in Gaza”, and that the situation had also continued to deteriorate in the occupied West Bank.

The commission found that Israeli forces continued using heavy munitions, drones, quadcopters, and artillery and sniper fire in densely populated areas during the ceasefire in Gaza.

It said the “Yellow Line,” which ⁠was presented as a temporary ceasefire demarcation, was encroaching increasingly into Gaza and becoming a de facto border, which the report said reflected Israel’s expanding territorial control of Gaza.

In its report to the UN Security ⁠Council, the Commission said the situation in the West Bank had also deteriorated sharply, with the number of Palestinians killed in airstrikes increasing from six between 2008 and October 6, 2023, to 254 between October 7, 2023 and September 30, 2026.

Commission chairman Srinivasan ⁠Muralidhar said the intentional killing of Palestinian civilians and destruction of homes in the West Bank formed part of a broader strategy to exterminate and displace Palestinians.

Israeli military operations since January 2025 have led to the largest displacement of ⁠Palestinians in the West Bank since 1967, with 34,176 Palestinians remaining displaced as of August 2026, the report said.



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