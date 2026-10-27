Mourning processions continue to commemorate martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (+Photos)

ABNA24 - Mourning processions continue to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her)—according to the second historical narration—at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The routes leading to the holy shrine saw the passage of numerous processions, which presented elegies reflecting on the injustices endured by the pure and truthful Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her) and the calamities that befell her.

Staff from the Department of Husayni Rites, Processions, and Organizations at the Holy Shrine managed the movement of these processions, organizing their entry and exit paths. They also coordinated the timing of their passage to ensure the smooth flow of their participation in the mourning program, while simultaneously allowing space for visitors to move about.

The Department of the Area Between the Two Holy Shrines also organized the movement of the mourning processions in the central square by deploying staff to various field locations to monitor the groups, ensuring the arrangements accommodated the number of participants taking part in the commemoration.

These efforts are part of a dedicated program to observe the "Fatimiyyah Nights," which witness broad participation from various Husayni processions and organizations, all coming together to offer condolences and sympathy to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) on the martyrdom anniversary of the Lady of the Women of the Worlds, Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon h



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