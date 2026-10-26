Al-Siddiqa Al-Tahira Center organizes a mourning gathering for children to mark martyrdom of Lady az-Zahra (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Al-Siddiqa Al-Tahira (peace be upon her) Center—affiliated with the Office of the Senior Official for Women’s Affairs at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine—organized a mourning gathering for children at its kindergarten, in commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her). This initiative is part of the center’s ongoing religious and educational activities.

Intisar Abd al-Hadi, head of the kindergarten unit at the center, stated that the gathering was designed to introduce the children to the life of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her) and the hardships she endured, using an educational approach tailored to the children’s age and level of comprehension.

She added that the session began with a recitation of the Holy Quran by one of the children. It also featured a narrative about the life of Lady az-Zahra (peace be upon her), presented by one of the kindergarten teachers in a simplified manner, alongside interactive questions intended to enrich the children’s understanding and knowledge of her blessed life.

She noted that such activities allow children to learn about the character and biography of Lady az-Zahra (peace be upon her) through pedagogical and educational methods suited to their developmental stage.

The Al-Siddiqa Al-Tahira (peace be upon her) Center continues to host religious and educational activities for children, enabling them to learn about the significant occasions and the lives of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon



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