Al-Abbas Shrine institute holds mourning gathering for Lady Fatima az-Zahra in Najaf Al-Ashraf (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Women’s Holy Quran Institute—affiliated with the Office of the Senior Official for Women’s Affairs at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine—commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her), according to the second historical narration, by holding a mourning gathering.

Mrs. Amna al-Mansouri, director of the "Ahbab al-Kafeel" (Loved Ones of Al-Kafeel) Kindergarten—which operates under the Institute—stated: "The gathering included various educational and awareness-raising segments that explored aspects of Lady az-Zahra’s (peace be upon her) life—from her birth and upbringing, through her family and marital life, to the significant events surrounding her martyrdom and her steadfast stance in defense of the truth."

She added: "Commemorating this occasion is part of the educational programs the kindergarten provides for young girls. It helps introduce them to the personality, status, and the injustices endured by Lady az-Zahra (peace be upon her), while instilling values ​​derived from her exemplary life—presented in a manner appropriate for their age and educational stage."

The gathering saw the participation of 95 young girls from the kindergarten, within an atmosphere of mourning and education designed to cultivate love and loyalty toward the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), and to lay the foundational stones for religious awareness and a deep connection to their blessed legacy.



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