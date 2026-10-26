Israeli drone strikes kill three Palestinians at Gaza’s Islamic University

ABNA24 - Three Palestinians were martyred and others were injured on Sunday in two separate Israeli airstrikes that targeted the campus of the Islamic University of Gaza, southwest of Gaza City.

According to media sources, three civilians were killed in a second drone strike inside the campus of the Islamic University of Gaza.

The deadly strike occurred shortly after an Israeli drone targeted a gathering of students on campus, injuring at least five people, some of them critically.

Following the attack, the Islamic University announced the suspension of administrative and academic activities at its Gaza branch on Sunday.

The attack underscores the ongoing perils facing Gaza’s educational institutions, which have endured years of relentless bombardment and widespread destruction.

In a related context, 10 schoolchildren and one teacher were killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip between October 18 and 24, according to the ministry of education in Gaza.

The ministry highlighted the death of eight-year-old Fatima al-Biyouk, who succumbed to wounds she sustained after being shot by Israeli forces east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Fatima was the sole survivor of her family after its members were killed in an airstrike on their home in late 2023.

The ministry appealed to the international community, the UN, and humanitarian and rights organizations to take immediate steps to put an end to Israeli crimes against children and students, provide them with protection, and bring those accountable to justice.



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