Al-Abbas Shrine deploys personnel to prevent crowding during mourning ceremonies

ABNA24 - The Order Maintenance Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine contributed to organizing the smooth entry of mourning processions to commemorate the martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her), according to the second narration.

The efforts included implementing a field plan to organize the movement of processions and ensure the smooth flow of their entry and exit from the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), in coordination with the relevant departments.

The plan included opening special paths for the processions to enter and distributing the members at the main entrances to ensure that no crowding occurred and to facilitate the performance of the funeral ceremonies in a highly streamlined manner.



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