Tens of thousands pray at Aqsa Mosque as Israeli forces arrest Mosque preacher

ABNA24 - Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque compound in Occupied Al-Quds despite heightened Israeli military restrictions on worshipers entering the holy site and accessing the Old City. Israeli forces also arrested the Mosque’s preacher following the prayer.

According to Al-Quds-based sources, Israeli forces intensified their deployment around Aqsa Mosque and at the gates of Al-Qud’s Old City, stopping worshipers and checking their identification documents as part of security measures that restricted Palestinians’ access to the Mosque.

A heavy Israeli security presence was reported at the Mosque’s gates and the entrances to the Old City, where worshipers, particularly young Palestinians, faced additional searches, identity checks, and restrictions on movement.

Israeli forces also arrested Sheikh Khaled Abu Jumaa, a preacher at Aqsa Mosque, shortly after he delivered the Friday sermon.

فيديو | لحظة اعتقال قوات الاحتلال خطيب المسجد الأقصى الشيخ خالد أبو جمعة، عقب خطبة وصلاة الجمعة pic.twitter.com/WmrCqA9tQG — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 23, 2026

These developments come amid continuing Israeli restrictions on Palestinian access to Aqsa Mosque, including tightened military checkpoints surrounding Occupied Al-Quds.

Meanwhile, Palestinian groups and Islamic organizations continue to call on worshipers to maintain a strong presence at Aqsa and oppose Israeli plans to change the Mosque’s Islamic identity and divide the compound.



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