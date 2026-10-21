Yahya Saree rejects Saudi regime claims of drones intercepted over holy Medina

ABNA24 - Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, said they carried out no military operations toward Saudi territory today and reject Saudi claims that drones were intercepted over Medina.

In a brief statement, Saree described the Saudi account as false and said such claims no longer carry credibility among the Arab and Islamic public.

تؤكد القوات المسلحة اليمنية أنها لم تنفذ أي عمليات عسكرية باتجاه العمق السعودي يومنا هذا وأن ما يدعيه العدو السعودي من اعتراض طائرات مسيرة في أجواء المدينة المنورة ادعاء كاذب وبهتان عظيم وكبير بحق شعبنا وقواته المسلحة الشريفة والمجاهدة، وإن هذه الادعاءات قد تبين كذبها ولم تعد تنطلي على أحد من أبناء أمتنا العربية والإسلامية.

— العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 21, 2026



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