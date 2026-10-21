Iran focuses on stronger defenses and new technologies, defense minister says

ABNA24 - Defense Minister Mehrdad Akhlaghi-Ketabchi said responding to repeated threats is not a war of words for Iran but a matter of turning threats into greater readiness and more effective defensive power.

Defense Minister Mehrdad Akhlaghi-Ketabchi said he devoted the first hour of his work to meeting the requirements of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Aerospace Force and the Army's air defense.

In a post on social media, the defense minister said that for Iran, responding to repeated threats is not a contest of rhetoric but the conversion of threats into greater readiness and more effective defensive power.

He said Iran is focused on its targets with new technologies, adding, "We eat soil, but we do not give up soil."



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