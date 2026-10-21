Israeli occupation police extend Sheikh Ekrima Sabri’s Aqsa Mosque ban for six months

ABNA24 - Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, head of the Higher Islamic Council in Occupied Al-Quds, received on Tuesday an Israeli police order banning his entry to the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Al-Quds for an additional six months.

The renewed measure against Sheikh Sabri prevents him from praying and delivering khutbas (sermons) at the Aqsa Mosque. The decision follows years of repeated banishment orders, summonses, and interrogations by the Israeli occupation police.

This action against Sheikh Sabri is part of an Israeli policy aimed at limiting the presence of Muslim preachers, guards, and worshipers in and around the Aqsa Mosque.

Sheikh Sabri warned on Monday that such bans are aimed at weakening the Palestinian and Muslim presence at the Aqsa Mosque and suppressing those who defend it.



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