Holy Alawi Shrine Holds Second Coordination Meeting for the Najaf Seminary Millennium Project

ABNA24 - The Holy Alawi Shrine hosted the second coordination meeting of representatives of Iraq’s holy shrines. The meeting aimed to examine mechanisms for joint coordination, unify perspectives, and draw up a centralized mechanism for organizing the programs and activities commemorating one thousand years of the Najaf seminary. The occasion marks the thousandth year since the founding of the seminary in Najaf by Shaikh al-Tusi (may Allah sanctify his soul).

Joint Coordination

Haidar Rahim, head of the Media Department of the Holy Alawi Shrine, told the Shrine’s News Center:

“The second coordination meeting was held beside the sacred shrine of Amir al-Muminin (peace be upon him), where the most important arrangements needed to carry out this project were discussed and reviewed. Ways of communicating and coordinating with the relevant bodies at the holy shrines were also examined.”

Noting that specialized sessions in the intellectual, scholarly, technical, and media fields will be held in the next phase, he added:

“The purpose of these meetings is to unify perspectives and strengthen joint cooperation in commemorating this historic occasion.”

Mobilizing Capacities and Capabilities

He added:

“Through continuous meetings and specialized workshops, the Holy Alawi Shrine is mobilizing capacities and strengthening the capabilities of its relevant personnel and departments. These meetings and workshops are devoted to examining mechanisms of cooperation among the executive, technical, and media teams, and they lay the groundwork for holding programs worthy of the standing of Najaf and its seminary.”

He stressed that coordination among the various teams is under way to divide tasks, so that preparations move forward in an integrated manner and the available resources are used to achieve the project’s goals.

Organizing the Programs

He noted:

“One of the most important aims of these meetings is to draw up a centralized mechanism for organizing the major programs and occasions related to the Millennium of the Najaf Seminary project and to unify efforts and perspectives.”

He added:

“Coordination on communications, media support, technical affairs, and equipment support among the participating bodies is another focus of these meetings.”

According to him, this mechanism provides a shared framework for managing programs and dividing responsibilities, and will strengthen coordination among the holy shrines at the various stages of the project’s implementation.

Active Participation of the Holy Shrines

Ali Abd al-Hussain al-Saqqa, assistant director of the Custodianship of the Holy Kadhimayn Shrine, expressed his pleasure at attending the meeting and said:

“This meeting is the second link in a series of meetings held to examine the work themes, programs, and activities related to the Millennium of the Najaf Seminary project, and it will continue going forward.”

He explained:

“These activities are being held to introduce the scholarly and intellectual heritage of the Najaf seminary and to familiarize audiences with the scholarly achievements of its scholars over the past thousand years, achievements that have played a major part in enriching the scholarly movement.”

It is worth noting that this meeting was held at the Holy Alawi Shrine with the attendance of representatives of Iraq’s holy shrines, and is counted as the second meeting.

The meeting was held as part of efforts to unify perspectives and coordinate actions in order to organize the programs of the Millennium of the Najaf Seminary project and to present the seminary’s historical standing and its role in spreading the religious and intellectual sciences.





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