PCPS warns over 1,500 sick Palestinian prisoners face medical neglect

ABNA24 - The Palestine Center for Prisoner Studies (PCPS) has warned that more than 1,500 sick Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, including dozens in critical condition, are facing a slow death due to their exposure to systematic medical neglect.

“Medical neglect is not a new practice in Israeli prisons, but a policy dating back to their establishment. The threat of this policy to prisoners’ lives has escalated sharply since October 7, 2023, with detainees entirely denied medical treatment and hospital transfers regardless of how critical their condition is,” PCPS said in a recent report.

“Starvation, malnutrition, and the lack of essential nutrients have weakened prisoners’ immune systems and fueled the spread of disease, particularly scabies. These health issues are acutely aggravated by severe overcrowding, restricted access to hygiene items, and the absence of medical isolation protocols for infected detainees,” PCPS added.

According to the center, medical neglect has been a primary cause of death for at least half of the 329 Palestinian prisoners who have died in Israeli custody since 1967.

“Since October 7, 2023, medical neglect has been the second-leading cause of death after torture, claiming the lives of 92 detainees,” it added.



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