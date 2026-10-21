Five Palestinians, including a child and a couple, martyred in Gaza attacks

ABNA24 - Five Palestinian citizens, including a child and a couple, were martyred and several others were injured in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

According to media sources, a citizen was killed in an Israeli strike in the Wadi Gaza area of the central Gaza Strip.

The body of another citizen was brought to Al-Shifa Hospital following Israeli artillery shelling in the as-Sammuni area of Gaza City’s az-Zeitoun neighborhood.

A child identified as Majdi Hasan was shot and killed by Israeli gunfire near the Happy City resort in Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

Two citizens, including a child, sustained bullet injuries when Israeli forces opened fire in separate areas of Khan Yunis.

Earlier, a man and his wife were killed in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment near Al-Shifa Hospital in the western part of Gaza City.

Additionally, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in different areas of Gaza today.



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