Yemen reports 93 Saudi air and missile attacks in 24 hours; 8 fishermen killed

ABNA24 - Spokesman for Yemeni Sanaa-based armed forces Brig. Gen. Yahya Sarie, declared on Tuesday that Saudi warplanes carried out 93 airstrikes and missile attacks over the past 24 hours that eight fishermen were killed .

In a statement, the spokesman targeted civilian sites in the provinces of Jawf, Taiz, Saada, Marib, Hajjah, Lahj, Amran and Ibb, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Brig. Gen. Saree explained that the strikes were conducted by F-15 and Typhoon aircraft that took off from the Khamis Mushait, Taif and Al-Kharj air bases, as well as Sharurah Airport.

He added that the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks against Yemen since the start of the escalation had reached 2,793.



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