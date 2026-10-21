Ansarullah official threatened at opening border front to reclaim Najran, Jizan and Asir

ABNA24 - Senior Ansarullah official Judge Abdullah Mohammed Al-Naami on Tuesday hinted at opening the historic border front and reclaiming occupied Yemeni territories in Najran, Jizan and Asir.

In a post on X, Al-Naami said Saudi Arabia’s leadership was gripped by fear of Yemeni armed forces advancing into the territories, describing this as its greatest concern and source of alarm.

He added that the Saudi regime was intensifying its moves across various countries out of panic, seeking the assistance of foreign armies to protect its southern borders.

Al-Naami described Saudi actions as those of a snake-bitten person who has lost his senses.

He concluded by asking the Yemeni people and tribes what message they should send to Saudi Arabia at this stage, saying: So, what is your message to it, free Yemenis?



/129