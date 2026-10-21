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Israeli occupation regime launch new incursion into southern Syria

21 October 2026 - 07:57
News ID: 1880722
Source: Mehr News
Israeli occupation regime launch new incursion into southern Syria

According to Al-Ahed, Israeli forces carried out a new incursion into southern Syria, entering Tal al-Hawa west of Jabata al-Khashab in northern Quneitra.

ABNA24 - The Zionist Israeli regime's military has carried out yet another act of aggression against Syria, launching a new incursion into that country’s southern part.

According to Al-Ahed news website, a patrol of Israeli forces stormed Tal al-Hawa, west of the town of Jabata al-Khashab, located in the northern suburbs of Quneitra.

The report said that the occupation forces, consisting of 7 military vehicles and two tanks, stormed the northern suburbs of Quneitra and deployed in front of the old governorate building in the city of Al-Salam.

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