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Al-Abbas Holy Shrine launches cleaning campaign at Bab al-Qibla entrance (+Photos)

20 October 2026 - 10:56
News ID: 1880444
Source: Al-Kafeel News
Al-Abbas Holy Shrine launches cleaning campaign at Bab al-Qibla entrance (+Photos)

The Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas Holy Shrine conducted a cleaning campaign at the Bab al-Qibla entrance to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas. The work included washing floors and nearby iwans using specialized equipment while ensuring that pilgrims could enter and exit smoothly.

ِABNA24 - The Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has carried out a campaign to wash and clean the Bab al-Qibla (Qibla Gate) entrance to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The campaign included washing the floors, as well as cleaning and washing several iwans (vaulted halls) adjacent to the Bab al-Qibla entrance, using specialized equipment and tools.

The department’s staff carried out the cleaning of the surrounding areas while being mindful of the movement of visitors, ensuring that their entry and exit remained smooth and unimpeded.

These efforts are part of the Service Affairs Department’s ongoing service program dedicated to the care and maintenance of the entrances and surroundings of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

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Al-Abbas Holy Shrine launches cleaning campaign at Bab al-Qibla entrance
Al-Abbas Holy Shrine launches cleaning campaign at Bab al-Qibla entrance
Al-Abbas Holy Shrine launches cleaning campaign at Bab al-Qibla entrance
Al-Abbas Holy Shrine launches cleaning campaign at Bab al-Qibla entrance
Al-Abbas Holy Shrine launches cleaning campaign at Bab al-Qibla entrance
Al-Abbas Holy Shrine launches cleaning campaign at Bab al-Qibla entrance
Al-Abbas Holy Shrine launches cleaning campaign at Bab al-Qibla entrance
Al-Abbas Holy Shrine launches cleaning campaign at Bab al-Qibla entrance
Al-Abbas Holy Shrine launches cleaning campaign at Bab al-Qibla entrance
Al-Abbas Holy Shrine launches cleaning campaign at Bab al-Qibla entrance
Al-Abbas Holy Shrine launches cleaning campaign at Bab al-Qibla entrance
Al-Abbas Holy Shrine launches cleaning campaign at Bab al-Qibla entrance

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