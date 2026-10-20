Michigan Senate candidate calls Trump’s war against Iran a “dumb idea”

ABNA24 - The Democratic Party’s candidate for the US Senate from Michigan has described US President Donald Trump’s war of aggression against Iran as a “dumb idea”.

Abdulrahman Mohammed El-Sayed, the Democratic Senate candidate from Michigan, called Trump’s war of aggression against Iran a “dumb idea”, stressing: “In fact, there is only one person in the entire world who has been trying to drag us into this war for the past 40 years: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and he had finally found “the dumbass who was willing to do it.”



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